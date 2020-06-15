Punjab unveils Rs2.22 trillion budget
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab government on Monday unveiled a budget of Rs2.222 trillion in the provincial assembly with an expected total annual development outlay of Rs338.5 billion for the next fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021.
Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat is presenting the budget in a session of provincial assembly amid ruckus by opposition members.
The budget for the FY 2020-2021 is being presented at a local hotel in Lahore.
The Punjab government will present The Punjab Sales Tax is expected to be slashed to 5% for the majority of services.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Finance Department in a statement has said that for the first time, the budget proposals have been prepared with the consultation of all stakeholders.
Earlier today, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a provincial cabinet meeting, which unanimously approved the budget proposals for fiscal year 2020-21, besides finance bill 2020.
Supplementary budget 2019-20 and revised estimates for the financial year 2019-20 was also approved in the meeting. On this occasion the Chief Minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan steps have been proposed in the budget to provide relief to the common man.
PTI's Hammad Azhar unveils Pakistan's Budget ... 05:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is unveiling its second budget with a layout of ...
- Pakistani police arrest two Indian high commission employees05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 146,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,751 confirmed ...05:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- PCB unveils ambitious 5-year strategy for cricket05:10 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- UN Rights Council agrees to urgent debate on racism, police violence05:04 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Russia jails US ex-marine in spy trial04:52 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Fawad Khan, Zulfi Bukhari considered as South Asia’s Best Dressed ...03:17 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Khairan Soniya: Falak Shabir releases new track about love & ...02:14 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020