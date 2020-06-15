Punjab unveils Rs2.22 trillion budget

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Monday unveiled a budget of Rs2.222 trillion in the provincial assembly with an expected total annual development outlay of Rs338.5 billion for the next fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021.

Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat is presenting the budget in a session of provincial assembly amid ruckus by opposition members.

The budget for the FY 2020-2021 is being presented at a local hotel in Lahore.

The Punjab government will present The Punjab Sales Tax is expected to be slashed to 5% for the majority of services.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Finance Department in a statement has said that for the first time, the budget proposals have been prepared with the consultation of all stakeholders.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a provincial cabinet meeting, which unanimously approved the budget proposals for fiscal year 2020-21, besides finance bill 2020.

Supplementary budget 2019-20 and revised estimates for the financial year 2019-20 was also approved in the meeting. On this occasion the Chief Minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan steps have been proposed in the budget to provide relief to the common man.