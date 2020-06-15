Budget 2020: Punjab allocates Rs31.37 billion for Agriculture sector
LAHORE – The Punjab government has allocated Rs 31.73 billion for the agriculture sector in the financial year 2020-21, with a vision to transform the sector into high value one with consistent approach in promoting value agriculture produces as fruits and vegetables, with 12 per cent of the total agriculture sector annual development programme (ADP).
According to the budget documents, out of total allocation for the sector Rs 7,250 million had been allocated for 39 ongoing scheme while Rs 500 million for five new schemes.
The major initiatives for financial year 2020-21 are rural enterprises for agriculture development project, crop maximization through cooperative farming, promotion of fruits production in Punjab through provision of certified plants, development of hybrid and OPVs in vegetables resilient to climate change, mechanized management of rice crop residues, integrated plan for agriculture development in tehsil Koh-e-Sulman, DG Khan, acquisition of land for establishment of model markets in Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Gujranwala, the national programme for enhancing command are of small and mini dams in rain fed areas of the country, programme for establishment of model markets in Punjab, strengthening of AMRI research and development capabilities in collaboration with the UAF for fabrication of cost effective and efficient smallagriculture implements for small farmers and for transforming the Indus basin with climateresilient agriculture and climate smart water management.
