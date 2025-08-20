Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended in online gambling case

LAHORE – A local court in Lahore has extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, by four more days in a case related to the alleged promotion of online gambling platforms and uploading obscene content on social media.

The court extended the remand after the social media influencer was produced before it following the completion of his earlier two-day remand.

The investigating officer, Shoaib Riaz, requested a 28-day remand, arguing that the suspect is allegedly linked to an international gambling network and that extended custody was necessary for further investigation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court approved an extension of the remand until August 23, after which the suspect will be presented again for further proceedings.

Ducky Bhai was arrested by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on August 17 at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to the NCCIA, the suspect is accused of promoting several unregistered gambling applications through his YouTube channel and social media accounts, allegedly causing financial harm to the public.

Investigators claim that they recovered evidence from the suspect’s mobile phone, including WhatsApp chats and payment records, which reportedly link him to these gambling platforms.

Furthermore, officials stated that Saad-ur-Rehman was allegedly working as a “country manager” for one such application without approval from the State Bank of Pakistan or the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).