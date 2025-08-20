Latest

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to Pak Rupee PKR Exchange Rates Today – 20 Aug 2025

By News Desk
8:34 am | Aug 20, 2025

KARACHI – Latest exchange rates in Pakistan show US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal at the forefront of foreign currency trading.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs283.9 and sold at Rs284.4, while Euro is trading at Rs330.15 for buying and Rs331.6 for selling. UK Pound stands at Rs382.45 (buying) and Rs384.05 (selling) while UAE Dirham is available at Rs77.25 for buying and Rs77.4 for selling, and Saudi Riyal at Rs75.55 and Rs75.7.

Other currencies, including Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Japanese Yen, and Swiss Franc, also witnessed stable rates, with minor fluctuations reported in the local market.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9 284.4
Euro EUR 330.15 331.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.45 384.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.55 75.7
Australian Dollar AUD 183 188
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.25 753.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 43.86 44.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.15 925.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.83 167.83
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.13 27.43
Omani Riyal OMR 735.8 738.3
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 219 224
Swedish Krona SEK 29.26 29.56
Swiss Franc CHF 348.47 351.22
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now