US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to Pak Rupee PKR Exchange Rates Today – 20 Aug 2025

KARACHI – Latest exchange rates in Pakistan show US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal at the forefront of foreign currency trading.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs283.9 and sold at Rs284.4, while Euro is trading at Rs330.15 for buying and Rs331.6 for selling. UK Pound stands at Rs382.45 (buying) and Rs384.05 (selling) while UAE Dirham is available at Rs77.25 for buying and Rs77.4 for selling, and Saudi Riyal at Rs75.55 and Rs75.7.

Other currencies, including Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Japanese Yen, and Swiss Franc, also witnessed stable rates, with minor fluctuations reported in the local market.