Rs1.7 billion allocated for eight petroleum sector projects in PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government on Friday allocated funds amounting to Rs 1,786.160 million for five ongoing and three new projects of petroleum sector in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21).

According to the PSDP, an amount of Rs 1,662.484 million has been earmarked for five ongoing projects, out of which Rs 100 million would be spent in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE), Rs 6.524 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, Rs 303.160 million for supply of 13.5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Rs 1,153 million for supply of30 MMCFD gas at the doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs 100 million for up-gradation of HDIP's POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

While, Rs 123.476 million has been kept for three new schemes, among which Rs 48 million would be utilized for the establishment of national minerals Data Centre, Rs 20 million for geological mapping of 50 Toposheets (out of 354 unmapped Toposheets) of outcrop area of Balochistan and Rs 55.476 million for strengthening, up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi.