KP allocates Rs2.91 for sports, tourism, youth affairs, culture & archaeology

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs 2.915 billion for Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Youth Affairs in the Annual Budget for the year 2020-21 and out of the total Rs. 2.9 billion sports would get Rs. 1.58 billion.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra in a budgetary speech at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday. He said KP govt allocated Rs. 2915.373 million for 85 projects of these departments in which 68 ongoing schemes and 17 new schemes including Rs. 184.083 million for 16 projects of Archaeology, Rs. 15.000 million for two projects of Culture, Rs. 1581.779 million for 27 ongoing projects of sports, Rs. 788.501 million for 21 ongoing projects of Tourism and Rs. 788.501 million for Youth Affairs.

For the completion of the work on the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar, the government has allocated Rs. 44 million, Rs. 33 million earmarked for the ongoing 1000 ground facility, Rs. 1.9 billion has been allocated for the establishment of new grounds in different districts and Rs, 33 million for the infrastructure development, promotion of tourism sites and developing of roads and other accessibility for the promotion tourism while Rs. 1.1 billion would be spending on under KITE program, the projects including exploring tourism potential and the World Bank has also extending financial support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For developing New A-class Category Sports Stadia's (ground with international standard facilities) at Tank, Kalam, Lakki Marwat, Chitral and Tahkal Peshawar and up gradation of all facilities including cricket ground in Hayatabad Sports Complex the govt has allocated Rs. 500 million.

Another silent feature of the sports budget for the year-2020-21 Rs. 830 million allocated for the up gradation of all existing facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would benefit and help the Directorate Sports KP for overall promotion of sports in the province.

The KP Finance Minister said that Rs. 345 million has also been allocated for the ongoing 1000 grounds facilities in KP including merged tribal areas. He informed the house that work on the laying of artificial hockey turf in historical Islamia College and laying of Tartan Track (Artificial Athletic Tracks) in Bannu Sports Complex have already kicked off.

He said the govt has allocated Rs 40,000 million for the two ongoing projects of the Youth Affairs while Rs 1.001 million has been allocated for two new culture schemes, Rs 0.009 million for 9 new sports projects and Rs 305,000 million for six new tourism projects. Rs. 200.00 million for Sports Complex in Lakki Marwat, Rs. 500.00 Million for up gradation of Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar, Rs. 150,000 for establishment of Sports Stadium in Tehkal Peshawar, Rs. 250.00 for Renovation of Grassy Ground Swat and Rs. 0.250.00 for developing multi-purse ground in Kalam, Rs. 250.00 Million for construction of Sports Complex in District Chitral, Rs. 200,000 million for construction of Sports Complex in District Tank, Rs. 100,000 million for KP for Sports Talent Hunt Program, Rs. 500,000 million for repair and rehabilitation of sports equipment, improvement of Mahu Dhan Lake Swat Rs. 100,000 million for wide tourist destination in Alai, Rs. 100,000 million for improvement and rehabilitation of tourist destinations in KP, Rs. 200,000 million for improvement and rehabilitation of KPCTA and regional offices, Rs. 700,000 million in Tourism and Culture sectors. He said besides all hardship the government has allocated Rs 300,000 million for holding various events of tourism and culture, Rs 300,000 million for development of Camping Pods sites and Rest Houses, Rs 200,000 million has been allocated for construction of KP Cultural Complex and Rs 200,000 million for Human Treasures.