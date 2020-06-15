DG Afghan Transit Trade first Grade-22 officer to die of coronairus
Web Desk
04:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
DG Afghan Transit Trade first Grade-22 officer to die of coronairus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Customs has lost a senior officer to the novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Zahid Khokhar was serving as the director-general of the Afghan Transit Trade at the Pakistan Customs. He was admitted at a private hospital on Sunday and succumbed to the COVID-19 related illness on Monday.

According to the family, Khokhar did not have a pre-existing medical condition but had tested positive for COVID-19.

The late officer was presented a salute by Customs at the place of his posting. His body will be sent to Lahore today and the funeral will be held in Model Town.

Remembering Khokhar as “an honest and upright officer,” Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar shared his condolences with the family over the death of the bureaucrat.

“His humility, professionalism and pleasant nature will always stay in my memory,” the minister recalled on Twitter.

Khokhar is the first Grade-22 officer in Pakistan to die of the coronavirus.

More From This Category
Pakistani police arrest two Indian high ...
05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
DG Afghan Transit Trade first Grade-22 officer to ...
04:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Punjab unveils Rs2.22 trillion budget
04:15 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sixth PIA flight with stranded Pakistanis in US ...
04:02 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sindh women minister Shehla Raza contracts ...
03:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
These areas in Lahore to undergo complete ...
03:20 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Samina Peerzada and others mourn the loss of Sabiha Khanum
03:42 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr