DG Afghan Transit Trade first Grade-22 officer to die of coronairus

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Customs has lost a senior officer to the novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Zahid Khokhar was serving as the director-general of the Afghan Transit Trade at the Pakistan Customs. He was admitted at a private hospital on Sunday and succumbed to the COVID-19 related illness on Monday.

According to the family, Khokhar did not have a pre-existing medical condition but had tested positive for COVID-19.

The late officer was presented a salute by Customs at the place of his posting. His body will be sent to Lahore today and the funeral will be held in Model Town.

Remembering Khokhar as “an honest and upright officer,” Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar shared his condolences with the family over the death of the bureaucrat.

I am deeply saddened by the death of Mr Zahid Khokhar, DG Customs Intelligence (former member customs). He was an honest and upright officer who was promoted to Grade 22 rank just a few days ago. His humility, professionalism and pleasant nature will always stay in my memory. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 15, 2020

“His humility, professionalism and pleasant nature will always stay in my memory,” the minister recalled on Twitter.

Sir Zahid Khokhar, ex-Member Customs FBR, 13th CTP, has died due to Covid. May his soul rest in eternal peace, Ameen! Please remember him and his family in your prayers. Adopt precautions and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/x0XOkHKEpP — Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (@IRSOAPakistan) June 15, 2020

Khokhar is the first Grade-22 officer in Pakistan to die of the coronavirus.