Covid-19 infects 2,579, kills 40 in a day: NCOC
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Covid-19 infects 2,579, kills 40 in a day: NCOC
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,579 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,888 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 922,034.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 939 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 922,034. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 51,529.

At least 359,824 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 351,345 in Punjab 141,138 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,028 in Islamabad, 29,242 in Balochistan, 22,339 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,535 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

UAE withdraws requirement of attested Covid-19 ... 05:53 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn a requirement that made Pakistani visitors bound to get their NADRA-issed ...

Moreover, 10,900 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,756 in Sindh, 4,397 in KP, 788 in Islamabad, 605 in Azad Kashmir, 320 in Balochistan, and 122 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 41,186 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,525,468 since the first case was reported.

More From This Category
Business tycoon arrested for murder of ...
11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
South Korean Paralympian presumed dead after fall ...
11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistan observes Eid Al Adha tomorrow with ...
09:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Erdogan wants Taliban to end occupation in ...
08:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Pakistanis released from Saudi Arabia prisons ...
07:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Man thrashed by first wife’s relatives over ...
06:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sends love for Sajal Aly
07:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr