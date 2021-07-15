UAE withdraws requirement of attested Covid-19 vaccination certificates for Pakistani travellers
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn a requirement that made Pakistani visitors bound to get their NADRA-issed COVID-19 vaccination certificates attested from the Foreign Office and the UAE embassy before travelling to the Arab country, hours after the news about it surfaced.
In a couple of tweets, the UAE Embassy in Pakistan said that "the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE".
"The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad, would like to clarify that the vaccination certificate of Covid-19 is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE," it added.
Ealier it emerged that the embassy has conveyed the message about the revised travel condition to the Government of Pakistan through a letter dated July 14.
“… as per the recent instructions issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi, Government of United Arab Emirates that from 1st August 2021, it is mandatory to carry UAE Embassy attested vaccine certificates for Covid-19 issued by the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counselor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad attestation before traveling to UAE,” read the letter.
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has confirmed the development stating that Pakistan will cooperate with the UAE.
He also announced that Pakistanis seeking attestation of their certificates will be facilitated by the Foreign Office.
He also revealed that the government was in touch with the Saudi Arabia to register Chinese vaccines for Pakistanis.
