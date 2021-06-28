UAE extends ban on passenger flights from 14 countries including Pakistan
ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended a ban on passengers from 14 countries including Pakistan till July 21, 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) said that inbound flights from the 14 countries will remain suspended till July 21.
However, there will be no ban on cargo, business and charter flights.
The 14 countries facing ban include Pakistan, India, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa.
Earlier on June 19, Dubai had announced to ease entry ban for people who in the past 14 days had visited India, Nigeria and South Africa.
