Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid death toll in four months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost four months, with 20 people losing their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre's daily report showed Monday morning.

According to the latest figures, at least 901 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has surged to 22,231 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 955,657.

Statistics 28 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,496

Positive Cases: 914

Positivity % : 2.05%

Deaths : 20 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 28, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 910 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 901,201. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,225, while the positivity rate was dropped at 2.05 percent.

At least 336,076 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 345,900 in Punjab 137,759 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,596 in Islamabad, 27,064 in Balochistan, 20,243 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,019 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,729 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,418 in Sindh, 4,308 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 307 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,496 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,460,890 since the first case was reported.