More than 300 COVID-19 vaccine shots wasted in Lahore hospital

09:33 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
More than 300 COVID-19 vaccine shots wasted in Lahore hospital
LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid revealed on Thursday that a medical superintended of a public hospital was suspended after 350 vaccine doses were wasted due to poor storage management.

The incident happened at Mozang Hospital where officials failed to maintain storage temperatures. The minister said that the MS was suspended over the poor management.

Pakistani government is administering jabs of vaccine gifted by China to health workers and people aged above 16. The vaccination drive had been launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan last month.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that 800,000 doses had been administered in Pakistan, adding that the campaign will be further expedited.

He further said that 0.5m procured doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine had been received today while an additional 0.5m doses will be received tomorrow.

