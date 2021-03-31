Somy Ali opens up about ex-beau Salman Khan's cheating in relationship

Somy Ali, a Pakistani-American artist, spoke up about her short-lived relationship with India’s star actor Salman Khan and revealed reasons how it came to an end.

Their relationship was talk of the town in 90s but Somy said she parted ways with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor after he cheated on her.

The Krishan Avtaar actress also revealed that she had gone to India and joined Bollywood just to be close to Salman, adding that she had left India after the breakup as Salman was not in her life anymore.

She during an interview said, “I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow… I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. I called my dad. I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India. I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them… landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this ‘struggling actor’, who was staying at a plush hotel.”

Somy, who was born in Karach, took up modeling projects and also played roles in ten Hindi movies, including Anth (1994) Krishan Avtaar (1993) and Aao Pyaar Karen (1994) between 1991 and 1998.

Her relationship with Salman Khan broke up in 1999, after which she returned to the US and resumed her education.