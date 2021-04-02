Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital with coronavirus
Share
India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
The former Indian captain revealed last weekend that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Tendulkar took to Twitter and confirmed he had been admitted as a precaution but hoped to be discharged “in a few days”.
He wrote, “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”
He concluded by sending his wishes to his fellow members of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad on the 10th anniversary of the victory against Sri Lanka.
Tendulkar scored a record 15,921 Test runs for India during a 24-year international career and is widely regarded as one of the game’s most complete batsman.
Sachin Tendulkar, Paresh Rawal test positive for ... 12:12 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal have tested positive for ...
- Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases07:23 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Babar Azam scores fighting century against South Africa06:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
- Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital with coronavirus05:58 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Pakistani animated movie makes it to international film fest04:03 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Katrina, Kareena and Kajol wish Ajay Devgn on 52nd birthday03:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021