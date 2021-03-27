Sachin Tendulkar, Paresh Rawal test positive for Covid-19
12:12 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar, Paresh Rawal test positive for Covid-19
NEW DELHI – Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal have tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

Master Blaster Tendulkar on Saturday took to the social site where he revealed the diagnosis. The 47-year-old wrote ‘I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

In another similar development, versatile B.town actor Paresh Rawal also contracted coronavirus despite taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hera Pheri actor took to his official Twitter handle to confirm the news. He wrote, 'Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.'

On the other hand, India recorded 62,258 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump in 4 months, taking the tally to over 1.19 crore. 

