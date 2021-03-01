Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,392 new cases, 36 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 36 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,392 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,896 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 581,365.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,094 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 546,371. The total count of active cases is 22,098.

At least 258,266 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 172,054 in Punjab 72,424 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,373 in Islamabad, 19,049 in Balochistan, 10,243 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PM Imran thanks Sri Lanka for allowing burials of ... 12:08 PM | 26 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the Sri Lankan leadership and welcomed the Sri Lankan ...

Moreover, 5,363 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,350 in Sindh, 2,079 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 301 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 38,338 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,990,176 samples have been tested so far.

Earlier on Sunday, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan has tested positive for novel covid-19 and gone straight into self-quarantine.