10:15 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-01- Updated 10:00 AM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 01, 2021 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 157.90 158.50
Euro EUR 189.50 191.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 218.50 222
U.A.E Dirham AED 42 42.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.20 41.70
Australian Dollar AUD 121.50 124
Bahrain Dinar BHD 404.80 406.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 122 124
China Yuan CNY 24.90 25.05
Danish Krone DKK 24.70 25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.60 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 503 505.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39 39.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 106.05 106.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.90 18.15
Omani Riyal OMR 410.50 412.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.60 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 118 120
Swedish Korona SEK 18.20 18.45
Swiss Franc CHF 177.80 178.70
Thai Bhat THB 5.30 5.40

