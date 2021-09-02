UAE capital scraps quarantine for all vaccinated travellers

Abu Dhabi has announced to abolish quarantine policy for all vaccinated travellers coming from international destinations, starting September 5.

All passengers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, are required to show negative PCR test results from within 48 hours of departure before boarding to the UAE capital, state news agency WAM reported.

Vaccinated people arriving from green countries will be required to undergo a nasal swab test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day six, if they are staying in the emirate.

However, vaccinated peopling coming from other countries must take a nasal swab test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and they will be require to take further tests on days four and eight, if staying in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has recorded a total of 719,355 infections, 2,043 deaths and 706,644 recoveries.