Watch: Punjab minister Fayazul Hassa Chohan cuts inaugural ribbon using 'sharp' teeth
Web Desk
09:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Prisons and Colonies Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan is being trolled on social media for using a hilarious way to cut inaugural ribbon at an event in Lahore.

A video shared by the outspoken minister on his twitter handle shows he attempted to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of an electronics shop with a scissors but he was unable as the shearing tool was not sharped enough.

As the scissors failed to serve their purpose, the minister opted to cut the ribbon using his teeth.

Many social media users have reacted to the funny incident with some trolling the minister.

