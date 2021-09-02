Watch: Punjab minister Fayazul Hassa Chohan cuts inaugural ribbon using 'sharp' teeth

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Prisons and Colonies Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan is being trolled on social media for using a hilarious way to cut inaugural ribbon at an event in Lahore.

A video shared by the outspoken minister on his twitter handle shows he attempted to cut the ribbon for the inauguration of an electronics shop with a scissors but he was unable as the shearing tool was not sharped enough.

As the scissors failed to serve their purpose, the minister opted to cut the ribbon using his teeth.

اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021

Many social media users have reacted to the funny incident with some trolling the minister.

جناب نے ثابت کیا کہ دانت ابھی بھی مضبوط ہیں 😊😊 — Rao Muhammad Umair (@RaoUmair93887) September 2, 2021

لگ رھا ھے کہ آپ نے یہ ن لیگ کو چڑانے کے لیے کیا ھے۔ — Dr. Mohammad (@dr_ranayaseen1) September 2, 2021

آپ کے دانت تو قینچی سے بھی تیز نکلے — بشیر دُھکّڑ (@BashirDhukkarr) September 2, 2021