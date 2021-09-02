First group of Saudi Arabia’s women soldiers graduates
Share
JEDDAH — The first group of Saudi Arabia’s women soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Centre this week after completing 14 weeks of basic training that began on May 30.
Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, the head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, said in his speech on the occasion: “The centre has an important mission, which focuses on providing excellent training programmes and curricula and an ideal learning environment.
“It does so in line with international quality standards that meet the needs of (female recruits). This aims to improve overall performance, which will help achieve the ministry’s objectives in the future."
After words of congratulation from Chief Sgt. Suleiman Al-Maliki, acting commander of the women’s training centre, its assistant commander, Chief Sgt. Hadi Al-Anezi, administered oath to the graduates. Their results and names of the most outstanding students and those who had been rewarded for their efforts with prizes were announced.
The ceremony was sponsored by Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili. Maj. Gen. Hamid Al-Omari, director of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, and other senior officers were also in attendance.
Saudi Arabia had opened up military recruitment to women in February this year.
- Facebook 'helped' 175 people flee from Afghanistan to Mexico11:26 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- First group of Saudi Arabia’s women soldiers graduates10:29 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan’s first HVDC power transmission project under CPEC becomes ...10:18 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Watch: Punjab minister Fayazul Hassa Chohan cuts inaugural ribbon ...09:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Taliban have right to raise voice for Kashmir: Suhail Shaheen08:52 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Twitterati celebrates Keanu Reeves's birthday07:41 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face immense backlash over recent ...05:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Here's what Sidharth Shukla said in his last social media post04:10 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021