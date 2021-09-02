Pakistan's Haider Ali all set to compete in Tokyo Paralympic Games tomorrow

Pakistani para-athlete Haider Ali is all set to compete in the discus throw event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games tomorrow (Friday).

The event will start at 6:55am Pakistan Standard Time with people in the country hoping and praying for him to bring a medal to Pakistan.

This year two Pakistani athletes took part in the Paralympics in Tokyo, Anila Izzat Baig and Haider Ali. However, Baig could not win any medals.

Earlier, Haider Ali, who suffers from cerebral palsy, had participated in the long jump at the Paralympics, bagging a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016.

This year, however, Ali is competing in F37 Discus Throw competition. He had won sliver medal in the same game while playing for Pakistan in the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019.

Cerebral palsy is a disorder because of which one part of a person's body becomes weakened as compared to other parts.