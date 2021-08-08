Tokyo Olympics conclude with US, China scrambling for top position till end

The Tokyo Olympics 2021, which were first postponed and then played behind the closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, concluded with an upbeat ceremony in the Japanese capital on Sunday.

The games concluded with the United States leading the sporting world from the front with 39 Gold, 41 Silver and 33 Bronze medals.

China stood second on the points table with 38 Gold, 32 Silver and 18 Bronze and Japan third with 27 Gold, 14 Silver and 17 Bronze medals.

The event took place without spectators and athletes were barred from venturing outside the Olympic village.

The event faced local opposition and around 30 protesters jostled with police at the National Stadium before the closing ceremony. However, many Japanese braved heat and warnings to watch the events from afar.

The local fans took in outdoor events, such as triathlon and BMX, from overpasses and other vantage points despite temperatures soaring to 35C, the hottest ever recorded at an Olympics.

The games' official sign-off, featuring ska bands, football freestylers, break dancers and BMX riders, created more made-for-TV memories. The event culminated in athletes thanking people of Japan by making a heart gesture with their hands.

A scaled-down parade of flagbearers, missing 62 of the competing nations, started proceedings in Tokyo before an air display team painted the French tricolour across the sky in Paris, the host city for the 2024 Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto, who appeared at seven Games as a speed skater and then a track cyclist, told the athletes: "There are no words to describe what you have achieved.

"You have accepted what seemed unimaginable, understood what had to be done, and through hard work and perseverance overcome unbelievable challenges."

"This has made you true Olympians," she added.

Athletes had daily swabs to test for coronavirus and wore face masks when not eating, training or competing. After they had finished competing, they had 48 hours to leave the athletes' village.