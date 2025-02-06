Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian man arrested for ‘sedition’ after video call with Pakistani scholar Engineer Ali Mirza

NEW DELHI – As tensions continue unabated between archrivals Pakistan, and Indian, police in  northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh UP held a man on charges of sedition after a controversial livestreamed conversation with Pakistani cleric and YouTuber Mohammad Ali Mirza.

Reports shared by Indian media said Mohammad Aqeel was arrested last month under sections related to denting unity and sovereignty. The development comes after the video conversation went viral online, showing Aqeel engaging in discussion with Mirza regarding comments made about Muslims who died during clashes with UP police.

It all started after violence over dispute amid survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Mirza had referred to the deceased as martyrs, a stance he reiterated in his conversation with Indian national, while advising the young man to seek legal recourse regarding claims about the mosque’s history.

The clip also sparked outrage among Hindu right-wing groups, which led to Aqeel’s arrest. Uttar Pradesh police quickly responded, claiming the content of the video was misleading and damaged international reputation. Indian police said Aqeel’s mobile phone was seized, and further investigations are underway to determine his involvement in the violence in Sambhal.

The Aqeel was presented before local court on January 31 and sent to jail. Authorities are examining his activities and interactions to gather additional evidence in the case. The incident has triggered a debate about the legal justification for Aqeel’s arrest, with opinions divided over the implications for religious and political discourse in New Delhi.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

