Lahore gears up for Aurat March 2025 as women take to streets on Feb 12

LAHORE – Aurat March, the day to mark International Women’s Day in Pakistan, has grown into an annual event facing opposition from several groups, and this year, marchers will take to the streets on February 12, 2025 Wednesday.

The Day will proceed with full security arrangements, as confirmed by Lahore High Court. The announcement came after a contempt of court petition filed by the march organizers against the Lahore Deputy Commissioner and other officials was resolved. Several groups in Pakistan accuse Aurat marchers of promoting immorality, with threats of violence. Despite this, the march continued to gain traction and become a significant movement for women’s rights in country of 242 million.

In recent development, Justice Anwaar Hussain of Lahore High Court was informed that the march had been granted permission, and arrangements for “foolproof security” were in place. The march, which has become an annual event, will follow its traditional route from Lahore Press Club to Edgerton Road.

Aurat March, initially planned for March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day, will take place on February 12 this year to honor Pakistan’s National Women’s Day. This date marks the 1983 protests by the Punjab Women Lawyers’ Association, where women fought against the discriminatory Law of Evidence and faced police brutality.

March organizers previously lamented local officials for delaying their request for the march, despite court order. However, following the latest developments, the court dismissed the case, confirming that the march would go ahead as scheduled.