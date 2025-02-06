Pakistan, Maldives agree to expand collaboration in military engagements

RAWALPINDI – Maldives Chief of Defence Staff Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi.

The meeting underscored the need to strengthen defense ties, with both sides reaffirming commitment to broaden and expand existing collaboration, including military engagements and joint initiatives, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Major General Ibrahim Hilmy remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.