Aamir Liaquat’s 'third wife’ surfaces, makes shocking revelations

KARACHI – Model and actor Haniya Khan is claiming to be the third wife of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain – a Pakistani scholar, politician and television personality.

The Karachi-based model posted many pictures of the two together at different spots while she also posted several screenshots of the conversation with the ruling party leader and televangelist.

Amir, 48, could not escape from the severe backlash from his second marriage with young Tuba while he stepped into another controversy in the sacred month following his intolerable and hilarious Naagin dance in a Ramadan transmission.

Narrating her side of the story, Khan took to social media to publicly declare the relationship. This has been going for a long time as my family had been meeting Dr. Aamir Liaquat for a long time.

Our family agreed to our marriage, but the second wife of Aamir, Tooba Aamir, started a campaign against our relationship. Tooba is a hypocrite, she tried to damage my career.

Khan in another post confessed I was a driver’s daughter. I am from a poor background. Only my mother and sisters supported me and you made me their enemy.

The alleged third wife then challenged Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA openly. I challenge you if you are as honest as you claim then say ‘you don’t have any link with me’ in media and answer every question regarding me. You are a traitor, If you don’t care about me, I don’t care about you as well”, she said in a social media post.

As for now, the ex-minister for religious affairs has not responded to any accusations or claims of the model.

Earlier in 2018, Hussain tied the knot with a young co-worker from a private news network.