Pakistan's top court accepts Justice Isa's review petitions against presidential reference verdict

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Monday approved Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petitions challenging the court's judgment on the presidential reference against him.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial led the 10-member bench which was hearing review petitions filed against the judgment on the presidential reference in which the court had allowed the Federal Board of Revenue to conduct an inquiry into offshore assets of his spouse - Sarina Isa.

The petition has been approved by 6-4 while the dissenting judges include Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Qazi Amin. A new member of the bench, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan also supported the review petition.

Justice Isa and his wife filed the petition against the apex court’s order on the presidential reference. The top court had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

Last year in June, the top court quashed the reference and declared the show-cause notice issued to the judge by the Supreme Judicial Council null and void. The court, however, directed the FBR to issue appropriate notices to the judge’s family and children under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Earlier, the Supreme Court also rejected the petition of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa who sought approval for a live telecast of the hearing of review petitions.