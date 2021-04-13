Top court trashes Justice Isa’s plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Tuesday turned down the petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking a live telecast of the hearing on review petitions.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial led the ten-member bench of the apex court which delivered the short verdict. Four of ten judges differed with the verdict of the review petition.

Justice Bandial, while rejecting the petition, remarked that access to the information is the right of the masses, but this is an administrative matter.

On the other, Justice Isa said that he wanted to know the names of the judges who wrote the verdict and disagreed, to which Justice Bandial said that if you read the verdict you will know their names.

Earlier, Justice Issa pleaded that the court should order the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to issue written instructions to all private channels that they could not be restrained from broadcasting the court proceedings or live streaming of the proceedings.