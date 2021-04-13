Top court trashes Justice Isa’s plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Web Desk
02:44 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Top court trashes Justice Isa’s plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Share

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Tuesday turned down the petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa seeking a live telecast of the hearing on review petitions.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial led the ten-member bench of the apex court which delivered the short verdict. Four of ten judges differed with the verdict of the review petition.

Justice Bandial, while rejecting the petition, remarked that access to the information is the right of the masses, but this is an administrative matter.

On the other, Justice Isa said that he wanted to know the names of the judges who wrote the verdict and disagreed, to which Justice Bandial said that if you read the verdict you will know their names.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife files contempt ... 05:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Sarena Isa, wife of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday filed a contempt petition ...

Earlier, Justice Issa pleaded that the court should order the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to issue written instructions to all private channels that they could not be restrained from broadcasting the court proceedings or live streaming of the proceedings.

More From This Category
Good chance of Ramadan moon sighting today in ...
03:41 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
PM Imran, Uzbek President to hold virtual summit, ...
03:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto tests negative for Covid-19, ...
02:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Ruet committee meets for Ramadan moon ...
01:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested for ...
01:20 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
At least 2 killed, several arrested as violent ...
12:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female presenter to join Sky Sports
04:02 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr