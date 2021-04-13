Good chance of Ramadan moon sighting today in Pakistan: Met office
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramadan 1442 AH today.
According to the weather forecasts, the moon of Ramadan has risen at 7:32 am today and it will be visible for over 35 hours after the sunset.
There is a clear possibility of a moon sighting today however it is likely to partly cloudy in most parts of the country, it further added.
Earlier on Wednesday, PMD Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik also predicted that the holy month is expected to start from April 14.
Ruet committee to meet today for Ramadan moon ... 01:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place in Peshawar today to sight the moon ...
Meanwhile, the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place in Peshawar today to sight the Ramadan crescent.
Fawad Chaudhry predicts Ramadan 2021 to start ... 12:58 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that Ramadan moon would be ...
-
- Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female presenter to join Sky ...04:02 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Good chance of Ramadan moon sighting today in Pakistan: Met office03:41 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran, Uzbek President to hold virtual summit, discuss bilateral ...03:06 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Top court trashes Justice Isa’s plea seeking live telecast of ...02:44 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
-
- Sunita Marshall celebrates birthday with friends and family12:58 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
-
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021