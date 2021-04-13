Good chance of Ramadan moon sighting today in Pakistan: Met office
Web Desk
03:41 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramadan 1442 AH today.

According to the weather forecasts, the moon of Ramadan has risen at 7:32 am today and it will be visible for over 35 hours after the sunset. 

There is a clear possibility of a moon sighting today however it is likely to partly cloudy in most parts of the country, it further added.

Earlier on Wednesday, PMD Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik also predicted that the holy month is expected to start from April 14. 

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place in Peshawar today to sight the Ramadan crescent.

