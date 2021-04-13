Zainab Abbas becomes first Pakistani female presenter to join Sky Sports
Pakistan's cricket presenter Zainab Abbas has many jewels to her crown but recently the news of her debut with British sports channel Sky Sports this summer has left the netizens proud.
As the first Pakistani female presenter to achieve this accolade in a field helmed by men for decades, the 33-year-old is thrilled to embark on a new journey of her life.
Turning to her social media handle, Abbas made the announcement expressing her utmost happiness and content with her recent accomplishment.
"Thrilled to share that I will be making my debut for @SkyCricket @SkySports this summer while working on the England vs Pakistan series followed by presenting at the all-new exciting tournament @thehundred - looking forward to working with a great team."
Thrilled to share that I will be making my debut for @SkyCricket @SkySports this summer while working on the England vs Pakistan series followed by presenting at the all new exciting tournament @thehundred - looking forward to working with a great team. https://t.co/tyILGfoOrH pic.twitter.com/XTWI8xHdHV— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) April 12, 2021
THE HUNDRED ON SKY SPORTS 💯@StuartBroad8@Tammy_Beaumont@darensammy88@ZAbbasOfficial@flintoff11@KassNaidoo@DineshKarthik@JaxxSheps@KP24— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 12, 2021
Meet the @SkyCricket team for #TheHundred, which all begins in 💯 days' time!
Appearing on Geo Pakistan, Abbas shared that she was approached by Sky Sports for one of their league's called 'The hundred', in which the British channel wanted to include some global faces.
"I was honoured to receive this opportunity. Apart from achieving a personal milestone, I see this as a chance to make my country proud on international grounds," Abbas remarked.
Earlier, she revealed the challenges she had to face while marking her presence as a female sports presenter in Pakistan in a recent TED Talk.
The sportscaster shared that it wasn't easy to make a place for herself, but passion and interest are what keeps her motivated and makes things easy.
