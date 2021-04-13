Mohammad Amir celebrates 29th birthday
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Mohammad Amir celebrates 29th birthday
Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir is overwhelmed with the love and wishes he has been receiving on the occasion of his 29th birthday.

Amir's wife Narjis wished him on Twitter with a picture of the pacer in the Karachi Kings colours as she penned a heartfelt note.

"Happy birthday handsome @iamamirofficial May u be blessed with all that u ever desire and be in Allah's protection always. Dushman zair hon hamesha .Ur 3 girls love u to the moon and back"

Moreover, Amir has an impressive cricket resume as he played 36 Tests for Pakistan and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

Further, he also played 61 ODIs for Pakistan taking 81 wickets at an average of 29.62, in the 50 T20Is Amir played, he took 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

The cricket's governing body ICC wished for the T20 and the Champions Trophy winner on his birthday. 

Imam ul Haq and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also wished the pacer.

Celebrating his birthday, Amir thanked his fans on Twitter for the immense love.

Earlier in December 2021, The pacer had announced that he will not play cricket under the current administration of the Pakistan Cricket Board due to "torture" and an environment created by the Pakistan team management that is "pushing him away".

Alisha Gory explains how tattoos are a form of expressing your inner-self
08:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021

