Mohammad Amir set to play for London Spirit in England's Hundred competition

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir is signed agreement with Lord's-based London Spirit to play in this year's first season of English cricket's Hundred competition.

Besides Amir, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi will also play for the team. South Africa’s female player Chloe Tryon, all-rounder player, has also signed for the Spirit's women's team.

In Hundred, a new 100-balls-per-side competition, eight franchises each with men's and women's team, will take part.

Amir’s signing comes weeks after he announced to quit from international cricket over issue with the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

London Spirit have also continued to strengthen their men’s squad with Surrey and former England seamer Jade Dernbach, Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece and Northamptonshire wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Rossington all being retained.

London Spirit are one of eight teams taking part in The Hundred, the new 100-ball competition that is designed to throw open cricket’s doors to everyone. Boasting world class men’s and women’s players, it will take place this summer and feature eight city-based teams from Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton and two in London. It will be screened live by Sky and the BBC.

More than 100 players have now confirmed for the highly anticipated competition with all of the eight city-based teams announcing signings today.

The remaining retained men’s players will be announced on Thursday 4 February while the women’s squads will continue to be confirmed in the coming months.