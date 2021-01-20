Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 January 2021
08:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,358 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,933 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Karachi
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Quetta
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Attock
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Multan
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,529
- PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to South Waziristan today10:07 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan reports 48 Covid-19 deaths, 1,772 new cases09:35 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:10 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 January 202108:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Mohammad Amir set to play for London Spirit in England's Hundred ...11:07 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the internet by storm with latest song
07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Chinese children's performance on Sohni Dharti winning hearts in ...07:58 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO)02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- ‘Mashroob-e-Maghrib’ – Hareem Shah reveals the favourite drink ...03:40 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021