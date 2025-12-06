Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained strong over weekend after three-day decline in both domestic and international markets.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows per tola price of gold jumped by Rs3,000, bringing new rate to Rs444,462. The price of 10 grams also jumpedsignificantly, adding Rs2,572 to reach Rs381,054.

International markets reflected a similar trend as gold gained $30 per ounce, pushing the global price to $4,221 per ounce.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Change New Price Per Tola + Rs3,000 Rs444,462 10 Grams + Rs2,572 Rs381,054 Per Ounce + $30 $4,221

Pakistan continues to be a major consumer of gold, with annual demand estimated between 60 and 90 tonnes — valued at roughly $8–12 billion. However, more than 90 percent of this trade remains undocumented, according to a research study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The report further highlights that around 70 percent of gold purchases in the country are tied to weddings and cultural traditions, keeping demand consistently high.

Last year, the South Asian nation imported $17 million worth of gold, while its official gold reserves reached 64.76 tonnes by the end of 2025, with an estimated value close to $9 billion.