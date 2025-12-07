Palak Tiwari oozes oomph in Strapless Golden Gown; See viral pics

MUMBAI – TV superstar Shweta Tiwari’s daughter and queen of online glam Palak Tiwari has once again taken social media by storm. Her latest photoshoot is spreading like wildfire.

Only 25 years old, and already a fashion icon, Palak dropped snaps that have social media users completely mesmerized. In a golden strapless shimmery gown, she looks so bold and breathtaking that viewers simply cannot stop staring.

The upper bodice of the gown is body-hugging and intricately embellished with sparkling golden stones, flaunting her sleek, sculpted silhouette. The finish gives the outfit movement, flair, and pure diva energy. Palak poses like she owns the spotlight, proudly flaunting her toned figure in every shot.

The moment Palak uploaded these photos, the comment section exploded with love! Fans crowned her with titles like Gorgeous, stunning and Queen.