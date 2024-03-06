Search

PSL 2024 : Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming, Match 23

06:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Lahore Qalandars eye to bag their first win as they set to lock horns with Islamabad United in 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Wednesday).

Shaheen Afridi’s side lost all the matches they have played so far, except the one that was called off due to rain. Islamabad United stand at fourth place on the points table. 

How to live stream Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Today PSL 2024 Match in Pakistan 

The game between Kings and Gladiators will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platform  Android  iOS
Tamasha Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Today PSL 2024 Match live Stream on Web

Platform  Link
Tamasha free Live Streaming Link
Tamasha paid Live Streaming Link

