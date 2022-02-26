Rashid Khan rejects reports of playing in Qalandars vs Sultans PSL7 final

LAHORE – Afghanistan-leg spinner Rashid Khan has denied reports that he will play for Lahore Qalandars in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His statement comes after reports suggested that the 23-year-old would return to PSL after withdrawing from national duty.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said: “It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final”.

The Afghan player said that he would not be able to make it for the final game of the event due to the national duty.

It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final.

I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH ❤️ 🤲🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 26, 2022

“I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH,” he added.

Khan earlier left the ongoing cricket carnival at a crucial stage for his duty with the Afghanistan team however, unofficial reports claimed that Rashid will be part of Qalandars against the much anticipated final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Qalandars management has not confirmed or negated the development yet.

The finest leg-spinner claimed 13 scalps in the ongoing league at a fine average of 18 in nine matches. He was brilliant for Afridi and the team in the league stage of the seventh edition of the PSL.

Qalandars players earlier formed a guard of honor for Rashid as he departed to join the national team.

Meanwhile, Qalandars handed a 6-run defeat to Islamabad United in a thrilling encounter in the Eliminator 2 match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. The franchise will now play Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday night.

Qalandars won six matches on their way to a second-place finish while Shadab Khan’s United clinched the playoff berth on net run rate.