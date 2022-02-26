Rashid Khan rejects reports of playing in Qalandars vs Sultans PSL7 final
Share
LAHORE – Afghanistan-leg spinner Rashid Khan has denied reports that he will play for Lahore Qalandars in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
His statement comes after reports suggested that the 23-year-old would return to PSL after withdrawing from national duty.
Taking to Twitter, Khan said: “It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final”.
The Afghan player said that he would not be able to make it for the final game of the event due to the national duty.
It would’ve been great to be part of @lahoreqalandars and play alongside lads in @thePSLt20 final.— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 26, 2022
I won’t be able to make it for the finals due to National Duty which is always a first priority.I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH ❤️ 🤲🏻
“I wish my captain @iShaheenAfridi @sameenrana and team GOOD LUCK INSHALLAH,” he added.
Khan earlier left the ongoing cricket carnival at a crucial stage for his duty with the Afghanistan team however, unofficial reports claimed that Rashid will be part of Qalandars against the much anticipated final on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Qalandars management has not confirmed or negated the development yet.
The finest leg-spinner claimed 13 scalps in the ongoing league at a fine average of 18 in nine matches. He was brilliant for Afridi and the team in the league stage of the seventh edition of the PSL.
Qalandars players earlier formed a guard of honor for Rashid as he departed to join the national team.
Disabled fan arrives on stretcher in stadium to ... 10:24 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – During the second eliminator at packed Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium where the vibes were ...
Meanwhile, Qalandars handed a 6-run defeat to Islamabad United in a thrilling encounter in the Eliminator 2 match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. The franchise will now play Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday night.
Qalandars won six matches on their way to a second-place finish while Shadab Khan’s United clinched the playoff berth on net run rate.
Lahore Qalandars eliminate Islamabad United to ... 10:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars handed a 6-run defeat to Islamabad United in a thrilling encounter in the Eliminator ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine04:40 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Two FC soldiers martyred in Peshawar blast04:15 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Key suspect in journalist Athar Mateen’s killing case arrested03:54 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau Shahrukh Kazim in ...03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Special PIA flights to land in Poland to evacuate Pakistanis from ...03:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement ...05:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Kubra, Malala and other celebs react to the Ukraine-Russia crisis05:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Mawra Hocane highlights the plight of women blamed for domestic abuse09:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022