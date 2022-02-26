Special PIA flights to land in Poland to evacuate Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine

03:12 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Special PIA flights to land in Poland to evacuate Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airline on Saturday announced to run two special flights to evacuate Pakistanis crossing into Poland from war-hit Ukraine.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the special flights will land in Polish capital of Warsaw on Sunday (February 27) to bring back stranded Pakistanis.

He said that the airline is in contact with the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine and its officials. He said that the flights will land in the Polish capital as cities near Poland-Ukraine border lacked facilities to accommodate big passenger planes.

At least 65 Pakistanis, including students, have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine to Poland as the Russian army entered the outskirts of Kyiv while residents took cover in shelters and underground stations.

On Friday, Warsaw allowed Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine to enter by land within 15 days. Meanwhile, Covid-induced restrictions including tests, vaccination proof, have been quashed amid emergency situation.

Reports said that more than 1500 Pakistanis are still waiting for evacuation to the safe place.

Pakistan relocates embassy from Kyiv as ... 06:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday said it has relocated its embassy in Ukraine from the capital, Kyiv, to the city ...

Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau Shahrukh Kazim in intimate ceremony
03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

