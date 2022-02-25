Pakistan relocates embassy from Kyiv as Russia-Ukraine war enters second day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday said it has relocated its embassy in Ukraine from the capital, Kyiv, to the city of Ternopil as Russian forces close on the capital city of the eastern European country on the second day of the full-scale military operation.

Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said that the embassy was fully functional from Ternopil. It also shared the contact details of the embassy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said that the government is working on the safe evacuation of all the Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine after the attacks launched by Russia.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the envoy said that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been directed to move to safe locations.