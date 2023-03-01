Transgender persons not allowed to leave homes after midnight in Quetta

QUETTA – In a bizarre move in Balochistan’s capital Quetta, law enforcers of central police station restricted transgender members from roaming the streets after midnight in the neighborhood.
Speaking with a local news outlet, SHO Civil Line police station confirmed the ban on trans members roaming on streets which according to the police team aimed at ending harassment. Cops also accused these members of being involved in prostitution in the wee hours.
Cops flagged trans-members strolling on streets with other crimes as they attract muggers and are vulnerable to street crimes.
In this regard, local cops have issued a circular and even warned of legal action against anyone found flouting the new rules which sparked another debate online.
Scores of trans women were attacked and even murdered on the streets in recent years. Transgender people were legally recognised as the third gender in South Asian nation through a Supreme Court ruling but discrimination against the community is widespread as they face sexual harassment, honor killings, and other heinous crimes.
In a recent incident, Pakistan’s first transgender TV anchor Marvia Malik escaped a gun attack in Lahore last week.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,300
