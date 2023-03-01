Search

Shehnaaz Gill wears cat mask to promote 'Billi Billi' song from Salman Khan's movie

Web Desk 01:39 PM | 1 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

Ascending the stairs of fame from her successful Bigg Boss 14 stint to securing a film with the Sultan of Bollywood — Salman Khan — the 30-year-old Shehnaaz Gill isn't slowing down any moment.

She added a touch of quirk to the promotion of the movie's second song, Billi Billi. Following Salman Khan's announcement of the song on Monday, Shehnaaz left her fans delighted with a Tuesday post that featured her sporting a cat face mask. As she gears up for her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor-singer was also seen wearing a stylish grey t-shirt adorned with a charming white cat print.

"Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye? Get ready to groove to Billi Billi on 2nd March!" captioned the Honsla Rakh actress.

Fans flocked to the comment section and filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

The latest Punjabi dance number from the upcoming movie is now available on all streaming platforms. Directed by Fahad Samji, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla among others.

On the work front, apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gill also has Sajid Khan's 100% in the pipeline. Khan's directorial features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.

