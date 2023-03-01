Shehnaaz Gill wears cat mask to promote 'Billi Billi' song from Salman Khan's movie

Ascending the stairs of fame from her successful Bigg Boss 14 stint to securing a film with the Sultan of Bollywood — Salman Khan — the 30-year-old Shehnaaz Gill isn't slowing down any moment.
She added a touch of quirk to the promotion of the movie's second song, Billi Billi. Following Salman Khan's announcement of the song on Monday, Shehnaaz left her fans delighted with a Tuesday post that featured her sporting a cat face mask. As she gears up for her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor-singer was also seen wearing a stylish grey t-shirt adorned with a charming white cat print.
"Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye? Get ready to groove to Billi Billi on 2nd March!" captioned the Honsla Rakh actress.
Fans flocked to the comment section and filled the comment section with laughing emojis.
The latest Punjabi dance number from the upcoming movie is now available on all streaming platforms. Directed by Fahad Samji, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla among others.
On the work front, apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gill also has Sajid Khan's 100% in the pipeline. Khan's directorial features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.
Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.
The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.
