Imran Khan suspends 'Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after Supreme Court’s ruling on elections date case

Web Desk 02:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2023
Imran Khan suspends 'Jail Bharo Tehreek’ after Supreme Court’s ruling on elections date case
LAHORE – Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has called off the court arrest drive touted as Jail Bharo Tehreek as the country’s top court ordered general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days.

Taking it to Twitter, the defiant politician commended the judgement of Supreme Court, saying it was responsibility of apex court to uphold the Constitution and they have valiantly done that through their judgment today.

PTI chief termed the ruling as an assertion of the rule of law in the country and mentioned suspending the Jail Bharo movement to move forward with election campaigns in both provinces.

The former ruling party rolled out a court arrest movement last month to raise its voice against the violation of fundamental rights. Several leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, and other PTI leaders surrendered themselves before the authorities and are in jail.

Supreme Court orders holding Punjab, KP elections in 90 days

