Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

Sheheryar Munawar has returned to television in a lead role with the drama Radd. The show features a star-studded cast, including Hiba Bukhari as Sheheryar's co-star.

The story of Salar and Imaan has already begun, and the team is actively promoting the major project.

Sheheryar and Hiba recently took part in a striking photoshoot for Diva magazine, embracing their Radd characters.

Both Sheheryar and Hiba showcase their bold new looks in the shoot, which is a departure for Hiba, who typically opts for more traditional styles.