Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

Web Desk
01:17 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

Sheheryar Munawar has returned to television in a lead role with the drama Radd. The show features a star-studded cast, including Hiba Bukhari as Sheheryar's co-star.

The story of Salar and Imaan has already begun, and the team is actively promoting the major project.

Sheheryar and Hiba recently took part in a striking photoshoot for Diva magazine, embracing their Radd characters.

Both Sheheryar and Hiba showcase their bold new looks in the shoot, which is a departure for Hiba, who typically opts for more traditional styles.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:17 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistani fighter Shahzain Rindh earns Salman Khan's appreciation ...

07:28 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Ayeza Khan radiates elegance in mesmerizing red outfit

05:37 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi

07:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Malala to feature in new season of British comedy 'We Are Lady Parts'

05:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Sehar Khan looks mesmerising in red outfit

Lifestyle

02:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

04:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Yashma Gill shares unseen photos, clips from her hospital stay

08:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Raj Kundra's assets seized in Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, Shilpa Shetty in ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:17 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: