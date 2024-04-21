Mamya Shajaffar, and Mehar Bano raise temperature with viral dance video

Actor and internet sensations Mamya Shajaffar and Mehar Bano are spreading lively energy on the dance floor and enjoying it to the fullest.

The duo, known for bold persona, was spotted shaking leg, despite their content triggering moral policing from social media users.

The dance clip featuring Meesni and Mere Pass Tum Ho hits social media as the two can be seen grooving in casuals, flaunting dance moves. Mamya was spotted wearing mini-blouse, revealing her naval, which she coupled with baggy trousers and a jacket.

The viral clip did not sit well with internet users.

Here's how people reacted