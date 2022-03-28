Mehwish Hayat's latest video goes viral
05:34 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat's latest video goes viral
Source: @mehwishhayatofficial (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has proved her potential as a talent powerhouse and has also mastered the art to grab people’s attention with her stunning looks.

Keeping up with her fun escapades, this time around, the Load Wedding star shared a gorgeous video where she hilariously eat snacks whilst giving some valuable life lessons.

Taking to Instagram, Mehwish shared a video and confirmed that she has a bold and sassy persona and is a quintessential statement maker.

"People will notice the change in your attitude towards them - but won’t notice their behaviour that made you change .. "captioned the 34-year-old superstar.

The Dillagi actress was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.

