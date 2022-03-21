Mehwish Hayat wins hearts with her performance in Kashmir Beats
04:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat wins hearts with her performance in Kashmir Beats
Source: @mehwishhayatofficial (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat rose to the pinnacle of fame with her acting skills and bold personality. Hayat has wooed the audience with successful dramas and blockbuster films.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 34-year-old actress has now left the fans gushing, over her smashing music video.

Kashmir Beats showcases the hidden singing talent of our favourite stars. Mehwish’s song came as a breath of fresh air. Lending her voice to the song Swat, the beauty looked stunning in her dazzling black avatar and smokey makeup.

Needless to say, Hayat is blessed with a beautiful voice and social media users seem to agree as comments of admiration poured under the song.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

