Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sheherbano Syed
05:09 PM | 7 May, 2020
Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed
Share

Adnan Siddiqui set social media ablaze as a video of him mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed started doing rounds on the internet.

The two were part of Fahad Mustafa's game show Jeeto Pakistan, where they were competing as rival teams.

It was all fun and games until some moral lines seemed to have blurred for the Meray Paas Tum Ho star and he crossed boundaries he shouldn’t have.

Siddiqui is seen not just joking at the cricket captain's expense but mocking his speech.

Fans didn’t expect this such despicable behaviour from Adnan. Some believed that insulting Ahmed’s speech disability was ‘below the belt’, ‘insensitive’ and ‘unfair,’ while others asked Siddiqui to issue a public apology to the cricketer.

Several Twitter users also reminded Siddiqui of how he had spoken up about being humiliated at Aamir Liaquat's show and he was supported for it.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Italy to stage first digital Fashion Week in July ...
09:27 PM | 7 May, 2020
Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for ...
05:09 PM | 7 May, 2020
Top five health benefits of eating watermelon
04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
Madonna reveals she had coronavirus while on tour ...
03:50 PM | 7 May, 2020
Irrfan Khan was a huge fan of these legendary ...
03:44 PM | 7 May, 2020
Adele is unrecognizable in this post-weight loss ...
03:34 PM | 7 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Italy to stage first digital Fashion Week in July amid virus crisis
09:27 PM | 7 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr