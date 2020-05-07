Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed
Adnan Siddiqui set social media ablaze as a video of him mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed started doing rounds on the internet.
The two were part of Fahad Mustafa's game show Jeeto Pakistan, where they were competing as rival teams.
It was all fun and games until some moral lines seemed to have blurred for the Meray Paas Tum Ho star and he crossed boundaries he shouldn’t have.
Siddiqui is seen not just joking at the cricket captain's expense but mocking his speech.
Fans didn’t expect this such despicable behaviour from Adnan. Some believed that insulting Ahmed’s speech disability was ‘below the belt’, ‘insensitive’ and ‘unfair,’ while others asked Siddiqui to issue a public apology to the cricketer.
Several Twitter users also reminded Siddiqui of how he had spoken up about being humiliated at Aamir Liaquat's show and he was supported for it.
