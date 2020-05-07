Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed

Adnan Siddiqui set social media ablaze as a video of him mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed started doing rounds on the internet.

Thats Really Disgusting Indeed !!



Making Fun of Someone Like this is Good ? Show Some Respect. He's Your Champions Trophy Winning Captain 🤦‍♂️ Ohhh GOD 🙏🏼 — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) May 6, 2020

The two were part of Fahad Mustafa's game show Jeeto Pakistan, where they were competing as rival teams.

It was all fun and games until some moral lines seemed to have blurred for the Meray Paas Tum Ho star and he crossed boundaries he shouldn’t have.

Siddiqui is seen not just joking at the cricket captain's expense but mocking his speech.

Fans didn’t expect this such despicable behaviour from Adnan. Some believed that insulting Ahmed’s speech disability was ‘below the belt’, ‘insensitive’ and ‘unfair,’ while others asked Siddiqui to issue a public apology to the cricketer.

Several Twitter users also reminded Siddiqui of how he had spoken up about being humiliated at Aamir Liaquat's show and he was supported for it.

You can respect and apologise to indian artists but you make fun of your own. Making fun of someone's disability is not a joke! @adnanactor #SarfarazAhmed https://t.co/6oZg4EZa0f — Huda Ismail (@iHudzz) May 6, 2020

This was uncalled for.

I saw this and #AdnanSiddiqui got to evolved in the game and crossed the ethical boundaries.@SarfarazA_54 or be it anyone, no one should be made fun of like that under any circumstances.#SarfarazAhmed #coronavirusinpakistan#JeetoPakistanLeague https://t.co/EP6a2bCCVO — Saad Saleem (@evenhandedexp95) May 6, 2020

It's now Adnan Siddiqi's turn to apologize to #SarfarazAhmed and all those suffering from speech impediment.

Disgusting attitude displayed by @adnanactor Shame on You! https://t.co/wAhqoywoIW — HN. (@HNK2019_) May 6, 2020

