Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Dania Shah ‘expecting’ first child as baby bump video goes viral

Dania Shah Expecting First Child As Baby Bump Video Goes Viral

LAHORE – Famous TikTok star Dania Shah Malik’s video featuring her ‘baby bump’ has gone viral on social media, leading to speculations that she is expecting a baby soon.

Dania’s husband Hakim Shehzad, who is also known as “Loha Par,” recently shared several videos on Facebook in which she can clearly be seen with a noticeable baby bump.

As the videos went viral, users began commenting. Some users expressed well-wishes for Dania, praying for her health and prosperity.

The videos show Dania Shah enjoying a leisurely time with her husband. The couple can be seen driving together in a car and having fun at various locations.

It is recalled that Dania Shah confirmed her marriage to Hakim Shehzad in July 2024, and since then, she has often shared videos and photos with him on social media.

Dania Shah had previously married the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain in February 2022. The age gap between them was more than 30 years. However, the marriage did not last long, and in May 2022, Dania filed for annulment of marriage.

Unfortunately, before the process of divorce could be completed, Aamir Liaquat passed away.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 28 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search