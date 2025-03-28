Dania Shah ‘expecting’ first child as baby bump video goes viral

LAHORE – Famous TikTok star Dania Shah Malik’s video featuring her ‘baby bump’ has gone viral on social media, leading to speculations that she is expecting a baby soon.

Dania’s husband Hakim Shehzad, who is also known as “Loha Par,” recently shared several videos on Facebook in which she can clearly be seen with a noticeable baby bump.

As the videos went viral, users began commenting. Some users expressed well-wishes for Dania, praying for her health and prosperity.

The videos show Dania Shah enjoying a leisurely time with her husband. The couple can be seen driving together in a car and having fun at various locations.

It is recalled that Dania Shah confirmed her marriage to Hakim Shehzad in July 2024, and since then, she has often shared videos and photos with him on social media.

Dania Shah had previously married the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain in February 2022. The age gap between them was more than 30 years. However, the marriage did not last long, and in May 2022, Dania filed for annulment of marriage.

Unfortunately, before the process of divorce could be completed, Aamir Liaquat passed away.