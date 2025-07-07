Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

7.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar, casualties feared

7 7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Myanmar Casualties Feared

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday at 12:50 PM local time, followed by a 6.8-magnitude aftershock.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 16 kilometers northwest of Sagaing city at a depth of 10 kilometers. Initial reports indicate that over 50 people are missing, and there are fears of multiple casualties.

Tremors were felt as far as northern Thailand, where metro and rail services in Bangkok were suspended. The quake was also recorded in China’s Yunnan province, where the China Earthquake Administration reported a magnitude of 7.9. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

Videos circulating on social media show buildings swaying in Bangkok and other cities, with people rushing to the streets in panic. One video captures water spilling from an infinity pool atop a high-rise, while another shows a small residential pool experiencing mini-tsunami-like waves. A separate clip reportedly depicts a tall building collapsing, with a large plume of dust and debris visible.

Some unverified reports suggest that the historic Sagaing Bridge sections have collapsed due to the earthquake’s intensity.

Myanmar is prone to seismic activity, with six earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher occurring along the Sagaing Fault between 1930 and 1956. In 2016, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar’s ancient capital, Bagan, killing three people and damaging historic temple walls in the popular tourist destination.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

