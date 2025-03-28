Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore Blues clinch National T20 Cup title

Lahore Blues Win National T20 Cup

Lahore Blues secured the National T20 Cup title with a commanding performance in the final, defeating Peshawar by nine wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Under the captaincy of Hussain Talat, the team showcased an exceptional all-round display to claim the prestigious trophy.

Winning the toss, Peshawar opted to bat first but struggled against Lahore Blues’ disciplined bowling attack, managing only 110 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Star batter Sahibzada Farhan, who had scored three centuries in the tournament, failed to make an impact, contributing just 17 runs with a boundary and a six. Captain Iftikhar Ahmed was the top scorer with 34 runs, while wicketkeeper Zulqarnain added 32. Mohammad Salman Mirza delivered a sensational bowling spell, claiming four wickets for just 21 runs, while Mohammad Irfan took two crucial scalps.

Chasing a modest target of 111, Lahore Blues comfortably sealed victory in 16 overs. Umar Siddiq played a match-winning knock, smashing an unbeaten 64 runs off just 6 fours and 2 sixes. Junaid Ali provided solid support, remaining not out on 30.

Mohammad Salman Mirza was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance. Sahibzada Farhan, who amassed 605 runs at an impressive average of 121, was declared the tournament’s best batter and Player of the Tournament. Sialkot’s Hasan Ali emerged as the best bowler with 13 wickets, while Lahore Whites’ Mohammad Ikhlaq, who scored 114 runs and took four catches along with two stumpings, was named Best Wicketkeeper.

Lahore Blues had earned their place in the final by edging out Multan in a thrilling five-run victory in the semi-finals.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

